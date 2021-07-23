Indore: MPPSC exam centre for Covid-19 infectees set up at MGM College

Indore: A special dedicated centre has been set up at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College for candidates who are to appear state service preliminary examination-2020 but are infected with Covid-19.

The exam will be held across all 52 districts in the state on July 25. MGM College centre is for Covid-19 infected candidates and suspects appearing for the exam from Indore district.

Sapna Pankaj Solanki, joint commissioner, Indore Division said that the examination would be conducted at 101 examination centres in the district. A total of 38079 candidates will take exam in Indore district.

All Covid-19 infected candidates or those who have symptoms of Covid-19 have been asked to go directly to MGM Medical College to take the examination. Candidates can also contact the centre head Dr Ashok Thakur on his mobile number 90390-58883 for more information.

This exam will be conducted in two sessions from 10 am to noon and from 2.15 pm to 4.15 pm.

Candidates appearing for State Service Preliminary exam scheduled have been asked not to bring mobile phones, IT gadgets and valuable items with them.

The MPPSC has even prohibited hair clips, clutchers, belts, sunglasses, etc inside the premises where the examination would be held.

Mobile phones, calculators, IT gadgets and any other communication device such as Bluetooth, etc are also not allowed inside examination hall.

The MPPSC may provide transparent small size hand-sanitizer bottle in view of Covid-19.