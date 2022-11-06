Indore: MPPCB takes out awareness rally against single use plastic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Continuing the celebration of Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day, the regional office of Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board took out a rally to spread awareness against single use plastic on Sunday.

The rally was taken out from Jal Auditorium to Madhumilan Square which was flagged off by Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and ADM Rajesh Rathore.

MPPCB Regional Officer SN Dwivedi said that along with the officials, a large number of students, and businessmen including representatives of Dal Mill Association, Plastic Association, Rolling Mill Association, Confectionaries, Hoteliers’ Association, and IMC officials also participated in the rally.

“Indore is the cleanest city of the country and now with the joint efforts of all, we will make it the single-use plastic free city. Single use plastic is hazardous for the environment and collective efforts are required to control the menace,” he said adding “Similar rallies were taken out in 21 cities of the state simultaneously.”

Meanwhile Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav said that IMC is taking action against those using single use plastic and even made many areas of the city free from the same.

PCB continues awareness drive

About 15 teams of MPPCB continued the awareness drive across the city and distributed pamphlets and pasted stickers on the establishments in Sanwer Road Industrial Area, Tejaji Nagar, South Tukoganj, Palda, Sapna Sangeeta and other areas.

The regional officer said that they had seized plastic bags from many places as a large number of people were found violating the ban.