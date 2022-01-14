Indore: MPBSE schools told to submit results of quarterly, six-monthly examinations ASAP

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Schools affiliated to the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) were issued notice instructing them to submit the results of quarterly examination and six-monthly examination as soon as possible. The last date for submitting the results has been set as January 15, 2022.

Till now, many schools have not filled the online marks of the quarterly examination of children of Classes IX-XII. The department has directed the schools to fill in the marks of the quarterly and six-monthly examinations by January 15.

For this, all the schools have also been given their ID passwords. If the schools fail to submit the marks and results of the students, the board may take strict action against such institutions.

Quarterly exams held in Sept-Oct

The quarterly examinations of Classes IX-XII students were held in September and October. Starting in the last week of September, the examinations were the first to be held offline after the Covid-19 outbreak. However, this exam had incidents of paper leak, resulting in more issues

Six-monthly exam held in November-December

The six-monthly examination was held in November and December 2021. The examination had similar issues, but was conducted nevertheless

Students of Classes IX-XII found this examination rather challenging due to the change in the pattern of the examination

‘More chances of discrepancies’

‘Schools have been repeatedly reminded and it’s been months. It shouldn’t take so long for the schools to upload the marks of students. There are more chances of discrepancies if the results are uploaded so late’ — Deven Sonwani, divisional officer, MPBSE

Why is it essential to upload quarterly, 6-monthly results?

Last year, the officials of the School Education Department and MPBSE had to prepare the formula for the results of the Higher Secondary Examination. Meetings were going on in the ministry and the MPBSE for more than 15 days to decide on the results formula

During this time, the officials considered many aspects. Even though a close analysis and observation was done of the formula of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for results declaration, it could not be followed in the state

Efforts were made to implement the CBSE’s formula in the state, but it was not possible to implement it as there were no records of the results of the last annual examination of Class XI, quarterly and six-monthly of the Higher Secondary Examinations and of the internal assessment in the state.

