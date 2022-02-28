Indore: MPBSE instructions on Class 5, 8 Board exams

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has alerted students to be prepared for Class 5 and Class 8 Board examinations set to start in April. The board had released the date sheet for the MPBSE Class 5 and Class 8 exams of 2022 recently.

Following the date sheet announcement, the MPBSE divisional officer issued instructions to schools and students. “All principals of schools recognised by the Board are requested to inform all the students about the announced examination schedule and also paste the examination programme of the Board on the notice board of the school,” Deven Sonwani, MPBSE divisional officer, said.

The Board has instructed its affiliated schools to note and ensure correct communication of the schedule to all the students. “If any public, or local, holiday is declared by the government during the examination period, the examinations will be conducted according to the same programme,” Sonwani said.

Further, practical examinations of regular examiners will be conducted in their school and practical examinations of private students will be conducted at the examination centre allotted to them. “To find out the dates and time of the practical examinations, private candidates can contact—and inquire about the same from—the school principal or in-charge of the allotted centre,” Sonwani said.

Timetable for the exams

According the timetable, the MP Board annual exams for Classes 5 and 8 are scheduled to begin on April 1, 2022. The MPBSE Class 5 exams will be held between April 1 and April 8, while the annual exam 2022 for Class 8 will be conducted from April 1 to April 9. The exams will be held from 9 am to 11.30 am in the offline mode

Classes 10,12 exams are on

- Currently, the board is conducting the Class 10 and Class 12 Board examinations

- The theory exams for Classes 10 and 12 began on February 12 and will end on March 20

- The practical exams for Classes 10 and 12 will be held till March 31, as well

- Schools will decide the schedule of the practical examinations by reserving a time with the examiner

