Indore: MP Transco Leads In Minimum Transmission Losses

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company, also known as MP Transco, has emerged as the frontrunner among the nation's major power transmission companies. The company's stellar performance in 2023 showcases its commitment to excellence and innovation in the field. Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company, also known as MP Transco, has secured the top position nationwide for its performance in minimising transmission losses, surpassing all other power transmission giants in the country in year 2023.

Notably, MP Transco has exceeded the centrally set goal for transmission system availability, achieving an impressive 99.41pc. This accomplishment not only outshines its previous record of 99.37pc but also stands as the highest in extensive transmission network system across the country. In a significant stride towards sustainability, MP Transco has demonstrated a decrease in transmission losses, showcasing a reduction from 2.63pc in the previous year to a commendable 2.61pc in 2023.

This accomplishment reflects the company's strategic efforts to minimise energy losses and enhance overall efficiency. ‘Apart from technical achievements, MP Transco's efficient operations have had a positive impact on the state's revenue. By surpassing transmission targets, the company has avoided penalties and ensured a stable power supply during critical periods, including legislative elections and the Rabi season, benefiting farmers and citizens alike,’ MP Transco media co-ordinator Shashikant Ojha said.

The Central Electricity Regulatory Commission has lauded MP Transco for surpassing its defined targets and maintaining an outstanding level of transmission availability, emphasising the company's pivotal role in shaping a reliable and resilient power transmission network.