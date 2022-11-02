Indore: MP Transco installs addl 160 MVA electricity transformer for NVDA

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company (MP Transco) has installed an additional 160 MVA electricity transformer at Kukshi in Dhar district for Narmada Valley Development Authority (NVDA) Manawar.

Narmada Valley Development Authority Manawar Divisional Office No 30 had demanded a 132 KV feeder at Chandankhedi pumping station for which they completed the necessary formalities in MP Transco.

Following their request, MP Transco installed the transformer at the substation in Kukshi and made it operational.

With this transformer being made operational for NVDA Project, MP Transco has completed another important work to help the government's plans to supply water through various river projects in the area on time.

The network of power supply for Kukshi Microlift Irrigation System, Dahi Microlift Irrigation System and Alirajpur Microlift Irrigation System is being prepared. Electricity will be supplied to the pump houses (pumping stations) attached to various substations including the Chandankhedi pumping station.