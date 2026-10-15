Indore MP Shankar Lalwani Urges SMEs To Double Turnover, Boost Exports And Innovation At IABC Seminar | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The annual seminar of the city chapter of the Indo-American Business Chamber (IABC) was held at a hotel under the chairmanship of IABC international president Ajay Mishra. MP Shankar Lalwani attended the event as the chief guest. He called upon entrepreneurs to work towards doubling SME turnover.

The seminar's primary theme was to deliberate on the potential for doubling the revenue and turnover of the small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) sector. MP Shankar Lalwani suggested working on key areas such as boosting exports for the city's SME industries, encouraging innovation, and reducing dependence on imports.

IABC international president Ajay Mishra expressed a desire to provide an international platform for all SME entrepreneurs. He noted that IABC has active offices in 15 countries, maintaining connections with the respective governments. The organisation is particularly active in the USA, Canada, South and Central America, and European nations.

He also mentioned that officials from the Office of the Development Commissioner (DC) under the Government of India's Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) are working closely with the IABC.

Vinay Kalani, chairman of the Indore chapter, welcomed all delegates participating in the event. He specifically assured MP Lalwani that the dream of doubling Indore's GDP is now a shared dream, and that they would stand by him in this endeavour by working to boost exports. With offices in 15 countries and state-wise chapters across India, they would facilitate networking, market research, training programmes, and seminars focused on export opportunities and both export and local markets.

Leadership team announced

Ajay Mishra, international chairman of IABC, announced the leadership team of the city chapter. Indore chapter president Vinay Kalani; senior vice president Vishnu Goyal; vice president Sanwar Lal Sharma; treasurer Tapan Jain; joint secretary Santosh Wadhwani; women's wing president Pallavi Vyas and secretary Meenakshi Goyal; and youth wing president Varun Porwal and vice president Jashn Gupta.