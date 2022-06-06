Indore: MP High Court seeks to know why rotation system not followed in ward reservation

Madhya Pradesh High Court, Jabalpur |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh High Court has asked the state government why the rotation method was not followed in the ward reservation.

The court has sought a reply from the government while hearing a contempt petition, in which it has been said that the order of the court has been ignored in ward reservation.

The wards which were earlier reserved for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes have been again reserved for the same category, whereas the court had already ordered that rotation method should be followed in the reservation.

This contempt petition has been filed by Jayesh Gurnani and Dilip Kaushal. Citing the decision of the Supreme Court and the High Court, it has been said that the rule of rotation was to be followed in the reservation process, but the order of the court has been ignored.

The next hearing in the matter will be on June 14.