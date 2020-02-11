Indore: MP Agriculture Minister Sachin Yadav to distribute farm loan waiver certificates today

Indore: The State’s Agriculture Minister Sachin Yadav will distribute loan waiver certificates to farmers under Jai Kisan Loan Waiver Scheme in the district on Wednesday.

Along with the rest of the state, the loan waiver scheme is being implemented in the district. Under this scheme, tehsil level programme is being organised to distribute the loan waiver certificates called Kisan Samman Patra to farmers. This is the second phase of the loan waiver scheme.

In this connection, a tehsil level programme is being organised at 24 Avatar Temple Complex in Depalpur from noon on Wednesday. In the programme in-charge Minister of the district and Home Minister Bala Bachchan, Agriculture Minister Sachin Subhash Yadav and Health Minister Tulsiram Silawat will be present. MLA Vishal Jagdish Patel will preside over the programme.