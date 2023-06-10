Indore: Moving Bus Catches Fire On Highway 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A moving bus caught fire on Indore-Dewas road creating panic for some time on the highway on Friday afternoon. It is said that five to six people were inside the bus but they along with he driver and the conductor came out after noticing smoke from the bus so no casualty was reported in the incident.

Kshipra police station in-charge Girija Shankar Mahobia said that the incident took place near Arjun Barod village on Friday afternoon when the driver noticed smoke from the engine.

He stopped the bus on the highway and soon thereafter the flames spread engulfing and gutting the entire bus. The bus plies on the Indore-Sarangpur route.

The people of the area managed to douse the flames but the bus was damaged badly. It is believed that the bus caught fire due to excessive heat in the engine. The investigation is on to know the reason behind the fire in the bus.

