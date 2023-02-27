Indore: Mother Care Hospital sealed over death due to negligence

FP Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Acting on the directions of collector Ilayaraja T, a team of district administration sealed the Mother Care Hospital, located at Musakhedi, on Sunday.

The officials have also lodged an FIR against the hospital owner at Azad Nagar police station under relevant sections of IPC.

Collector Ilayaraja T had directed the officials to seal the hospital immediately during the District Health Committee meeting over the death of a pregnant woman due to negligence.

He had also slapped a show cause notice to the Chief Medical and Health Officer and the Zonal Officer for the same and asked them to submit the response in seven days.

According to health officials, a 32-year-old woman Salma Sameer, resident of Azad Nagar area, died in the hospital during delivery on January 18. Surprisingly, the hospital was running without registration and permission.

“She was admitted to the hospital for delivery but there were no trained staff or doctors there. The hospital had later referred her to Eureka Hospital when her conditions deteriorated,” health officials said, adding, “The hospital didn’t provide the required documents during the review. A detailed investigation is undergoing in the matter.”

During the district health committee meeting, the collector had said that strict action will be taken in case of death of any pregnant woman during delivery in the district. Every incident of maternal death during delivery will be taken seriously and investigated.

The administration has also put the responsible health officials under scanner. “The maternal mortality rate should be brought down in the district and officials must ensure all facilities and arrangements in all government hospitals. The incident of death of any maternal and newborn child during delivery will be taken seriously and negligence will not be tolerated,” Ilayaraja said.