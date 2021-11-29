64th AICOG: Most hotels in Indore booked between Jan 9 and 13 for experts coming from across the country

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): If you or any of your closed ones are planning to stay in city hotels between January 9 and 13, 2022, then you must reschedule the plan as most of the city hotels are already booked for the same date, thanks to the 64th All India Congress of Obstetrics and Gynecology, scheduled for the same date.

Indore is hosting the annual conference of obstetrics and gynaecologists for the first time in which over 3000 experts from across the globe will participate. Not only the doctors but leaders from the pharmaceutical companies are also joining the conference and major city hotels are pre-booked for the same.

“We have booked the hotels for providing accommodation to the faculty members joining the conference. We have got confirmation from most of the faculty members from across the country,” the accommodation coordinator for the conference said.

Meanwhile, organising secretary of the conference Dr Kawita Bapat said, “Theme of the 64th AICOG 2022 will be ‘Quality Care Within Her Reach’. Experts not only from India but from the UK, USA, Dubai, and other countries will also take part. Discussion over various issues, CMEs, workshops, and live vaginal and endoscopic surgeries will also take place.”

She added that various issues including delivery with dignity, population stabilization, caring for infertiles, preventive oncology, and others would be discussed and experts will share their knowledge for the betterment of patients.

Doctors will also present their research papers and ongoing studies over new techniques will also take place.

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 11:35 PM IST