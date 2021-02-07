INDORE: Most awaited Free Press On The Spot Painting competition begins online

Indore: The most awaited On The Spot competition organised by Free Press online began at 10 am on Sunday. About 6,739 students who have registered for the competition are participating to showcase their talent. Free Press has organised its annual On the Spot Painting competition digitally this year due to coronavirus outbreak.

The competition gives an open and unbiased platform to budding artists in Indore. The event has been organised in association with DHL Infrabulls International Pvt Ltd. The event has been powered by Indian Oil. Bank of India, UCO Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, LIC and Mount Litera Zee School are our associate sponsors.

Gagan leather House, Brand Godam, Systematix Technologies Pvt Ltd, Computer Shoppe, Coral-The Electronics Hub, Decathlon and Ravi Graphics are our gift partners. Big FM is the radio partner.