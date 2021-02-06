Free Press online painting competition on Sunday

Indore: One more day to register yourself for Free Press On the Spot online painting competition! With many students requesting an extension in the registration deadline, Free Press has decided to extend the registrations till 12 noon on Saturday, February 6, 2021.
Sheets can be collected from the 11 centres latest by 6 pm. Free Press has organised its annual 'On the Spot Painting' competition digitally this year due to coronavirus outbreak. The competition will be organised on Sunday, February 7, 2021.
The competition gives an open and unbiased platform to budding artists in Indore. Free Press believes in freedom of expression and art is one of the best ways to express.
The event has been organised in association with DHL Infrabulls International Pvt Ltd. The event has been powered by Indian Oil.
Bank of India, UCO Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, LIC and Mount Litera Zee School are our associate sponsors.
Gagan leather House, Brand Godam, Systematix Technologies Pvt Ltd, Computer Shoppe, Coral-The Electronics Hub, Decathlon and Ravi Graphics are our gift partners. Big FM is our radio partner. Please note: All participants will receive e-certificates from Free Press. The winners will be awarded at a function to be organised on Free Press campus. All rights and decision-making authority regarding painting competition will rest with Free Press.