Free Press online painting competition on Sunday

​ Indore: One more day to register yourself for Free Press On the Spot online painting competition! With many students requesting an extension in the registration deadline, Free Press has decided to extend the registrations till 12 noon on Saturday, Feb​ruary​ 6, 2021.

Sheets can be collected from the 11 centres latest by 6 pm. Free Press has organised its annual 'On the Spot Painting' competition digitally this year due to coronavirus outbreak. The competition will be organised on Sunday, February 7, 2021.

The competition gives an open and unbiased platform to budding artists in Indore. Free Press believes in freedom of expression and art is one of the best ways to express.