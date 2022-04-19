Indore: More than 72% students take DET held after 28 months

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): More than 72 per cent students took the doctoral entrance test conducted by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya after a gap of 28 months.

"Out of a total 6257 candidates registered for DET-2022, 4537 candidates appeared in the exam on Tuesday," said Prof Abhay Kumar, coordinator of DET.

He claimed that the DET was conducted fairly and smoothly at all 25 centres setup on the UTD campus. No case of use of unfair means was reported from any centre.

The biggest centre was Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET) where around 1750 candidates appeared in the exam.

The candidates were required to report at the allotted examination centre by 11.00 am. The candidates were allowed entry into the exam hall till 12 noon.

Some candidates reached after 12 noon stating they were caught in a traffic jam which took place on Khandwa Road owing to DET. But they were denied to appear in the exam.

The exam was conducted for filling 1215 seats lying vacant in different PhD programmes offered by DAVV.

DET-2022 was the biggest PhD entrance exam in terms of number of seats. The DET was held after a lull of 28 months. Last DET was held in December 2019.

Heavy traffic jam takes place on Khandwa Road as candidates in large numbers return to their home after taking DET on UTD campus on Tuesday. | FP Photo

