Indore: Moisture from Arabian Sea keeps city weather cloudy

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The western disturbance lying over north-west Rajasthan as a cyclonic circulation, and a cyclonic circulation over central Maharashtra, have been affecting the weather in the city. Due to the circulation over central Maharashtra, an incursion of moisture has been taking place from the Arabian Sea due to which the city’s weather turned cloudy on Thursday.

Cloudy weather, accompanied by winds, offered a much-needed relief from the intense heat and humidity for the past few days to local residents, but the same phenomenon has increased the night temperature to its highest level this season.

The city recorded a maximum day temperature of 36.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday, while the night temperature was recorded at 23.6 degrees Celsius, which was 6 degrees Celsius above normal.

‘Temporary change’

‘The change in the weather over the past few days is the result of a cyclonic circulation over Maharashtra. The city was getting hot winds from Rajasthan for the past few days due to which the temperature was increasing. But, now, an incursion of moisture has turned the weather cloudy. The change in the weather is temporary and the night temperature may increase more due to cloudy weather. The weather will remain cloudy for a couple of days, after which the moisture incursion will deplete and the temperatures will rise’ — A meteorological department official.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 10:47 PM IST