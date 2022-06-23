Indore: Model answer keys of PSC-2021 released

ABVP activists, on Wednesday, hand over a memorandum to MPPSC official urging the commission to step up moderation of question papers so that a question like the one that appeared on Kashmir does not appear in exams in future |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission released the provisional answer keys of the State Service Preliminary Examination, 2021, on Wednesday.

The commission has uploaded the provisional answer keys on its website. The online facility for inviting objections by candidates on provisional answer keys will be made available on the website after two days. Seven days will be granted to the candidates to file their objections, if any, online.

After addressing the model answer keys, the MPPSC will issue the final answer keys based on which evaluation will be done and results prepared.

The commission stated that, as one question was made null and void (related to giving away Kashmir to Pakistan), answer key for it was not issued.

As many as 252,688 candidates had taken the State Service Exam and Forest Service Exam conducted at 977 centres set up in 52 districts on June 19.