Indore: Mock drill to handle ‘terrorist’ activity in Khajrana Temple

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Joint team of Counter Terrorist Group, Bhopal and Indore police conducted a mock drill at Khajrana Ganesh Temple to handle possible terrorist activities in the temple on Tuesday.

Under the guidance of DCP (Intelligence and Security) Rajat Saklecha, a mock drill was conducted by the team to counter possible terrorist attack or any other emergency situation in the temple premises.

During this drill, the team of Counter Terrorist Group, ATS Indore, Indore police, traffic police, fire brigade, municipal corporation, ambulance service, BDDS Indore and temple’s private security force gave a live demo on how to act in case of terrorist activities or emergency situations and how to take care of the safety of the public etc.

The team also practised how to defuse a bomb in a crowded public place and how to keep the public safe.