Indore: Meeting of Central Committee of All-India Bank Employees’ Association to start in city today

Meeting | Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A crucial two-day meeting of the Central Committee of the All-India Bank Employees’ Association, the largest and oldest bank employees’ organisation in the banking industry, will begin in the city on Wednesday.

The meeting will be held on Wednesday and Thursday at Abhay Prashal. Besides central office-bearers of the organisation, key officials of all regional organisations and all bank organisations will be participating.

In addition to all the major topics related to the banking industry, the issues of the last salary agreement and pension updation will also be deliberated upon. The demand letter for the 12th wage agreement will also be finalised.

Before the meeting begins on Wednesday, central office-bearers of the All-India Bank Employees’ Association will hold a joint meeting with the central office-bearers of the All-India Cooperative Bank Employees’ Federation. This is the only all-India bankers’ organisation of cooperative banks in the country. This kind of a meeting is being held for the first time in the banking industry.

MK Shukla, secretary of the city unit of the association, said the general body meeting of all bank employees of the city would also be held in the Labhmandapam auditorium from 6 pm on Thursday and would be addressed by general secretary CH Venkatachalam.

Read Also Indore: Goods worth lakhs gutted in fire at restaurant in city