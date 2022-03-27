Indore: Mobile court action against encroachers

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Special judge (Municipal Corporation-Indore) Arvind Singh Gurjar conducted a mobile court against permanent and temporary encroachments outside shops and shops without license in the railway station area on Saturday.

Action was taken against 38 shopkeepers in the Tijori Gali, Siyaganj and Ranipura areas in front of the railway station.

Challans were issued against the shopkeepers and other shopkeepers were warned not to occupy the space on the road. The team warned the shopkeepers of further action if they did not obey the rules.

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 09:47 AM IST