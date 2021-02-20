​Indore: Mixed response to Cong bandh​

Indore

​The ​Congress ​call for a half​-​day bandh to protest against the fuel hike received a mixed response as shops were closed in ​the main ​city markets but remained open in many ​other ​areas.

However, many people faced trouble ​till noon ​as petrol pumps remained closed for three hours between 9 am and 12 ​noon​.

A large number of ​Congress activists ​on cycles appealed to ​the ​people to ​keep their shops closed till 1 pm to ​press for a reduction in fuel prices. ​

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi had come to power with the promise of decreasing inflation​, but instead he has doubled fuel prices and inflation in the last seven years of BJP rule,” former minister and MLA Jitu Patwari said.

He visited all the markets of the city on cycle and appealed to the people to support the bandh call.

Congress leaders also staged demonstrations at Rajwada and took out rallies from different areas of the city.

A minor dispute between a shopkeeper and ​Congress activists was also reported which ended after ​the ​police interven​ed​.

AHILYA CHAMBER REACTION



Sushil Sureka, general secretary Ahilya Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that we cannot say that it was successful bandh. It received a mixed response. In many places, the markets already open late in the day, so a first half bandh did not affect them. Also, the traders are now occupied busy with GST compliance.