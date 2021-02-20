​Indore: Mixed response to Cong bandh​

Indore
The Congress call for a half-day bandh to protest against the fuel hike received a mixed response as shops were closed in the main city markets but remained open in many other areas.
However, many people faced trouble till noon as petrol pumps remained closed for three hours between 9 am and 12 noon.
A large number of Congress activists on cycles appealed to the people to keep their shops closed till 1 pm to press for a reduction in fuel prices.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi had come to power with the promise of decreasing inflation, but instead he has doubled fuel prices and inflation in the last seven years of BJP rule,” former minister and MLA Jitu Patwari said.
He visited all the markets of the city on cycle and appealed to the people to support the bandh call.
Congress leaders also staged demonstrations at Rajwada and took out rallies from different areas of the city.
A minor dispute between a shopkeeper and Congress activists was also reported which ended after the police intervened.
AHILYA CHAMBER REACTION
Sushil Sureka, general secretary Ahilya Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that we cannot say that it was successful bandh. It received a mixed response. In many places, the markets already open late in the day, so a first half bandh did not affect them. Also, the traders are now occupied busy with GST compliance.