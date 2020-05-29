Indore: Mittal Appliances manager found dead in flat's bathroom

Indore: A manager of a company was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the bathroom of his flat in Rajendra Nagar area on Thursday night.

Rajendra Nagar police station in-charge Sunil Sharma said that the deceased has been identified as Albert John (58), a resident of Silicon City. He was found dead in the bathroom of his flat in Premsagar Apartment at around 9.30 pm. He was the manager in Mittal Appliances, Pithampur.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Albert hailed from Chennai and was staying here for a few years. He was on leave from the company for a week. A person from the company made a phone call to him when he didn’t reply, the police were informed. A police team reached there and knocked on the door but when there was no answer, they broke open the door and found the body inside the bathroom.

The reason of his death could not be established, but the police suspect that he died of heart attack. They are waiting for autopsy report for confirmation. Meanwhile, the police have informed his family members.