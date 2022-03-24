Indore: Mishap during demolition, silly moves cause structural collapse, poclain driver hurt

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Illogical decisions and unwarranted moves by civic body officials who were leading the demolition of an illegal building on Thursday proved dear to a poclain driver as a major portion of the structure fell on his machine, injuring him badly. He was admitted to a private hospital. Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal has issued notices to the building officer and building inspector and ordered an inquiry into the incident.

A G+2 building was illegally constructed on a plot at Greater Brejeshwari. The plot is stated to be part of the Green Belt.

How it all happened

The demolition squad of IMC reached the colony and started demolishing the building. However, instead of breaking the building from top to bottom, they started demolishing it from bottom to top. As the ground portion of building was removed, an empty space was left between the upper portion and the ground with just two pillars holding up the structure. As the poclian touched one of the pillars, the building came crashing down onto the machine. The front portion of the poclain got buried under the debris. Debris also fell on the driver whose legs came under the weight of the debris. The demolition squad members brought him out of the debris and rushed him to a private hospital.

‘Doing a fact check’

‘One leg of the driver is badly injured. However, there is no threat to his life. A committee has been formed to do fact-finding check on the incident. Notice has been issued to the building inspector, Shailendra Mishra, and building officer Ghazal Khanna who were monitoring the removal action’ — Pratibha Pal, municipal commissioner

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 10:55 PM IST