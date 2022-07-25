Indore: Miscreants rob licensed gun, valuables worth Rs 5 lakh from retired deputy collector's house

Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A group of unidentified thieves entered two houses in the Lasudia area on Sunday and robbed valuables worth Rs 5 lakh including a licensed 12-bore gun and ten live cartridges from one house of retired deputy commissioner, said the officials.

The thieves have also carried out theft at the house of one Deepak Dubey in the Gyanshila complex in the same area. We have suspected a few people in the CCTVs gathered from the area and around the residence of the victims and investigation is underway," said the police officials.

The retired deputy commissioner Prabhat Kabra in his statement told police that he was in Ludhiyana at her daughter’s home at the time of the incident. When he returned home on Sunday, he found the lock of his house broken. "My twelve-bore gun along with ten live cartridges, two mobile phones, four gold rings, two bracelets, gold chain and other valuables along with Rs 60,000 cash were missing."