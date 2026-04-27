Indore Minor Kidnapping Case: Police Get 2-Day Extended Remand For Four Accused, Probe Deepens | File Pic (Representational Image)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Palasia police obtained an additional two-day remand for the four individuals accused of kidnapping two minors for a Rs15 lakh ransom, following the expiration of their initial three-day custody on Monday.

Investigations revealed that the accused—Radhika Prajapati, 19, Tanisha Sen, 20, Lalit Sen, 21, and Vineet Prajapati, 22—had been meticulously planning the crime for four days. During this period, they conducted a recce and befriended the children to gain their trust.

ACP Tushar Singh said the police secured the additional remand to collect technical evidence and build a watertight case. Singh added that the police received the suspects' Call Detail Records (CDR) on Monday and intend to cross-verify their statements with these records.

Evidence recovered from the suspects' seized mobile phones, including call recordings and chat logs, indicates they had devised a plan for contingencies if the ransom remained unpaid. The incident occurred on the night of April 23, when the two boys were lured away from Tirupati Garden with promises of sweets and pet photos. Police eventually rescued the children from an apartment in Dutt Nagar, 15 kilometres away.

Read Also Indore Boy Kidnapping Case - Abductors Planned To Abandon The Boys If The Ransom Was Not Paid

CASE FILE: GEETA NAGAR KIDNAPPING

* Accused: Radhika (19), Tanisha (20), Lalit (21), Vineet (22)

* Ransom demanded: Rs15 lakh

* Planning duration: 4 days (including recce)

* Date of crime: April 23

* Recovery location: Dutt Nagar (15 km from site)

* Evidence focus: CDR, mobile recordings, and chat logs