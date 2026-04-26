Indore Boy Kidnapping Case - Abductors Planned To Abandon The Boys If The Ransom Was Not Paid | Sourced

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the Tirupati Nagar garden kidnapping case, the arrested suspects revealed during questioning that they would have abandoned the children in a deserted place if they had not received the ransom. Police also revealed that the arrested couple joined the kidnapping plan only on the day of the incident.

Robbery plan preceded kidnapping

Palasia police station in-charge Surendra Singh Raghuvanshi informed The Free Press Journal that the suspects had been planning and recceing the scene for more than three days. After their plan to rob a bullion trader in Tilak Nagar failed, they visited the garden and befriended children.

Radhika and Vinit are siblings who visited the garden on the day of the crime. After Vinit left the scene, Radhika lured the children by promising to show them pets. She then abducted them and later called one of the families to demand a ?15 lakh ransom.

CCTV cameras captured Radhika with the children. She later booked a cab about 500 metres from the scene and took the boys to a flat in the Datt Nagar area, where police arrested her and the other suspects.

Incident recreated

Raghuvanshi said that in a mobile phone recording, the suspects discussed dropping the children in an isolated place if they did not receive the money. Vinit remained near the garden until late at night, coordinating with other suspects over the phone. Tanisha and Lalit joined the crime only on the day of the incident.

Police recreated the incident by taking Radhika to the garden on Saturday to collect evidence. Officials claimed the suspects originally planned to rob a bullion trader but dropped the plan as they could not recruit more people into their gang. The police will now call the cab driver who dropped Radhika at Datt Nagar to record a statement and understand her behaviour with the children.