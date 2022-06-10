Indore: Minor girl molested by her private tutor

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A minor girl, allegedly molested by her tuition teacher, complained about molestation at the Lasudia police station on Thursday.

The victim said her parents had died in a flight crash after which she used to live with her aunt. She studies in Class 9 and her aunt has assigned her to a home tutor who teaches her.

Recently, while her tutor was teaching her, he allegedly tried to badly touch her and grabbed her. She escaped and locked herself in a room. Her tutor tried to open the door, but when it did not open he left the house. After a few days, her tutor again tried to badly touch her which her elder sister witnessed. She called her aunt and they registered a complaint.

Elderly man kills wife & then hangs himself

The police, on Thursday, booked an elderly man who was found hanging at his home in the Lasudia area for killing his wife following an argument between them. According to Lasudia police station-in-charge Santosh Dudhi, Dhansingh Prabhari and his wife, Jamuna, were found dead in different rooms in their house a few days ago. The woman was lying on the floor, while Dhansing was found hanging. During investigations, it was found that Dhansingh had strangled his wife to death and later committed suicide. Prima facie, a case under Section 302 of the IPC has been registered and further investigations are on.

