Indore: Minor girl electrocuted while sleeping

Indore: A student of Class 8 was electrocuted after she reportedly touched the cooler while sleeping in her house in Chhatripura area on Friday night. The police are taking the statement of her family members.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Riya (13) daughter of Purushottam, a resident of Biyabani area of the city. Preliminary investigation revealed that Priya was sleeping in a room with her younger brother when she touched the cooler and she got electrocuted. When the family members came to know about the incident they rushed her to the hospital but she could not be saved.

It is said that the cooler was off but a table fan kept atop the cooler was on when Riya touched the cooler and got electrocuted. The police are waiting for the autopsy report to know the exact reason for her death.