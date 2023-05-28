Indore: Minor girl abducted in full public view 

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was booked for abducting a minor girl in the Pardeshipura area in full public view, police said on Saturday. Her cousin sister captured the video of the entire incident and gave it to the police. The police are yet to arrest the accused and rescue the girl.

Police station in-charge Pankaj Dwivedi said that the girl along with her two cousin sisters was going somewhere on a scooter when a youth named Rithik came up from the rear in another two-wheeler and started misbehaving with the minor girl near Patnipura Square. He also snatched her mobile phone and demanded that she come with him. When the girl refused, the accused forcibly abducted her and fled.

Man stabs son with knife following argument

A youth was stabbed by his father following an argument in Lasudia, on Friday. The father had taken a loan, and while his son had paid two instalments of the loan, he refused to repay the remaining instalments, so the accused attacked him with a knife.

According to police, Abhishek Sharma, a resident of Scheme Number 78 complained that his father Mukesh, who runs a tea stall in the area, had taken a loan from a finance company a few months ago. Abhishek said he had paid two instalments of the loan and was unwilling to pay the remaining instalments. When officials of the finance company came to collect the loan instalment, he took them to his father’s tea stall and asked the latter to pay the loan instalment. This angered Mukesh and he attacked and injured Abhishek with a knife. Police have booked Mukesh and are searching for him.

