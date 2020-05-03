Indore: Minister Tulsi Silawat meets Vidyasagar Maharaj, seeks blessings

District in-charge and Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat took blessings of Jain religious leader Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj in Rewati range on Sunday. Silawat informed Acharya about various arrangements and measures being taken at the governance-administration level.

In the interaction, Acharya gave a message to all the people of Indore to follow the lockdown as it is in their own interest. "Administration, doctors, hospital management, police, municipal corporation etc. are all doing their duty in the interest of public and for prevention of corona," Acharya said.

He blessed everyone working to beat corona and advised them to be patient while discharging their duties in their respective fields.

"Doing so will not only be in the interest of the individual but also in the national interest," Acharya said.

Silawat said, "Indore, Khargone, Ujjain, Bhopal etc. are in the Red Zone. Hence there is a need to be more careful here. We are gradually winning in the battle against corona." He requested the public to fulfil the duty of being a responsible citizen by staying at home and following the instructions given by the administration.