Indore: Minister Gadkari did darshan at Nath Mandir and Ashram

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the way to Ujjain, Union surface transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari was on a short visit to the city. He did darshan at a mandir and an ashram.

Gadkari reached the city on Thursday morning. Right from the airport, he went to the ashram of Nana Maharaj Taranekar, located in Snehlataganj. After this, he visited Nath Mandir and left for Ujjain. He did not speak to the media. Although Union minister of state VK Singh was also supposed to accompany Gadkari, he could not reach.

Sanjay Taranekar, grandson of Nana Maharaj, said, “Gadkari’s family has a long-standing relationship with the ashram. He has been associated with the ashram since his youth. There was no specific purpose to his visit—he just came here to have a darshan. His mother respected Nana Maharaj very much. He’s been a family acquaintance since his childhood. Earlier, we lived in Nagpur for 17 years. In Nagpur, too, he used to come for a darshan.”

Upon his arrival in the city, water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat welcomed Gadkari at the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar airport.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 01:03 AM IST