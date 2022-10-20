Indore: Mining inspector Rashmi Pandey attached to election office

e-Paper Get App
Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 20, 2022, 09:13 PM IST
Representative Picture | Imagesbazaar
Indore(Madhya Pradesh): Following charges of irregularities mining inspector Rashmi Pandey was attached to district election office and an enquiry has been started against her.

Collector Manish Singh took the action against inspector Rashmi Pandey after a complaint that she was working against rules.

Collector Singh has directed SDM Anshul Khare to investigate the complaint. In the complaint received by the Collector, it has been stated that illegal excavation is taking place near the super corridor, which falls under the supervision area of Rashmi Pandey. Illegal recovery is also being done, it has been alleged.

