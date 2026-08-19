Indore MiC Approves ‘Akhand Bharat’ Monument At Palasia, Link Road To Khajrana Temple, Tax Reforms | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation’s Mayor-in-Council (MiC), chaired by Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, took several key decisions on sanitation, public-private partnership (PPP) projects, property taxation, infrastructure and urban development during a marathon meeting held on Tuesday.

The meeting focused on promoting innovation in development works through PPP models and public participation alongside the city’s ongoing cleanliness initiatives.

One of the major decisions was to simplify the property mutation process by preparing a standard operating procedure (SOP).

The MiC also decided that property tax accounts could be opened for privately owned properties and plots in illegal colonies if occupants produce complete ownership documents.

However, property tax will not be collected on encroachments over government land.

The council approved the operation and maintenance of the international swimming pool being constructed at the Brahmalin Laxmansingh Gaud Udyan on the Ranjit Hanuman Road through the PPP model. It also approved a PPP-based 60-tonne-per-day coconut waste processing plant at Devguradia.

Several infrastructure and beautification projects also received approval. A link road will be constructed from Kanadia Road to Khajrana Temple.

The vacant space beneath the Footi Kothi flyover will be developed as a smart hub under the PPP model.

The Palasia Square will receive a new “Akhand Bharat” themed monument along with the existing “I Love Indore” installation through CSR participation.

The remaining work and beautification of the Chandrayaan replica near platforms 5 and 6 of Rajkumar Bridge will also be completed through CSR.

The MiC approved construction of street food hubs, including one at the existing hawkers’ zone near Annapurna Road pond. The civic body will also develop new markets at Subhash Nagar and Vallabh Nagar.

Under the Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS), permission was granted for installation of traffic signals at intersections through PPP arrangements based on advertising rights.

The corporation will also invite online tenders for 70 new gantries, with advertising rights proposed for 10 years.

The council further approved financial assistance for tableau construction by Indore’s mills and increased the incentive for akhadas participating in the Ganesh immersion procession from Rs 15,000 to Rs 21,000.

The municipal corporation will also continue its traditional Ganesh festival celebrations and tableau procession.

Bhargava said the decisions would promote innovation, strengthen civic infrastructure and encourage greater private and public participation in Indore’s development.