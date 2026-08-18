Adam’s Ale Food Licence Suspended Over Expired, Insect-Infested Food In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Acting on a complaint received on the CM Helpline, food safety officials inspected Adam's Ale, operated by Saahstra Food and Services Pvt Ltd, at Bicholi Mardana on the bypass.

The inspection found violations of hygiene and food safety standards, leading to the suspension of the restaurant's food licence.

More than 10 expired food products were found in the storeroom, while pistachios, chilli powder and fennel seeds were infested with insects.

Vegetarian and non-vegetarian items were stored in the same deep freezer. The restaurant also failed to produce water testing reports or medical fitness certificates for food-handling staff.

Officials destroyed the expired food items on the spot in the presence of the operator.

Six samples, including paneer, curd, chilli powder, fennel seeds, pistachios and rajma, were collected and sent to a State laboratory for testing. Further action will be taken after the results are received.

Officials said the establishment had previously been fined in two cases for safety violations, both pending before the appellate tribunal. Under Section 32(3) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, the restaurant's licence has been suspended until further notice.