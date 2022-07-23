Indore: Mhow-Omkareshwar Road special train to start today

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Railways is going to restart the passenger train service on the metre-gauge section between Mhow and Omkareshwar Road Station for almost one month from Sunday. Keeping in mind the rush of passengers on the metre-gauge train to begin running on the section and the convenience of the passengers, a decision in this regard has been taken. According to official information, one metre-gauge train will be run in a day from both sides.

The No. 09569 Mhow-Omkareshwar Road Special Train will start on July 24 daily till August 21. According to schedule, the train will depart from Mhow railway station daily at 09.15 hrs, reach Patalpani (09.25/09.27), Kalakund (10.02/10.04), Choral (10.19/10.21), Mukhtara Balwara (10.55/10.56), Barwaha (11.13/11.15) and reach Omkareshwar Road station at 11.35 hours. Similarly, the No. 09570 Omkareshwar Road Station-Mhow Special Train will also ply from July 24 to August 21. The train will depart daily from Omkareshwar Road station at 15.55 hours and reach Barwaha (18.04/18.06), Mukhtara Balwara(18.26/18.27), Choral (18.53/18.54) Kalakund (19.09/19.19), Patalpani (19.49/19.51) and Mhow at 20. 15 hours.

The train will also offer enjoyment to nature-lovers as the entire stretch of its run is full of natural beauty, including Patalpani waterfall, Choral River and its valley, lush green mountains and the flooded Narmada river.