Indore: MGM Medical College to start the renovation of all OTs of MY Hospital with over Rs 4 crores

Indore: Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College has planned to start the long-pending renovation work of operation theatres of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital with over Rs 4 crore.

Moreover, the college has decided to renovate all 10 operations theatres to get renovated together for which the work will be shifted to other facilities.

Dean Dr Sanjay Dixit said, “The work of renovating the operation theatres is long pending. We will start the renovation work in a week by shifting the OTs to other facilities for avoiding any effect on routine procedures. These OTs will be shifted to 7 OTs including two OTs of Trauma Centre, one of Cancer Hospital, two of Gynecology, and two endoscopy OTs.”

In-charge of OTs Dr KK Arora said, “OTs of the hospital is about 70 years old. Two of them were renovated a few years ago while one was turned into modular OT. It is much needed to renovate them and we will start work as soon as possible. The amount for the same has already been sanctioned by the college. All OTs will be converted into modular OTs.”

Dr Arora also added that the decision for shifting and renovating all the OTs has been taken to develop flawless OTs in one go without disturbing the surgeries and work both.

Will ask administration to convert Chacha Nehru Hospital in ‘Green zone’ again

Chacha Nehru Children’s Hospital has converted into a COVID facility about two months ago due to increasing cases of COVID 19. However, not a single patient could be admitted to the hospital as most of the patients preferred being in home isolation.

“As no patient is admitted for COVID, we will ask the administration to convert it again in Green hospital so that the children would be admitted,” Dr Dixit said.