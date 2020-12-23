Indore: Girl threatens to take leap from balcony as IMC pulls down illegal building

Girl threatening to jump from balcony of building as IMC puts bulldozers to demolish her house at Chhatripura on Wednesday.

Our staff reporter

Indore

After a gap of about 10 days, Indore Municipal Corporation, district administration and police resumed their drive against goons and demolished illegal structures raised by two notorious criminals.

During the demolition drive, a woman member of an affected family threatened to commit suicide by taking a leap from the balcony of her house. Besides, affected families also protested demolition forcing police to use mild force.

Additional municipal commissioner Devendra Singh stated that they demolished illegal structures erected by Athar Baig and Moinuddin Shakoor.

Armed with two JCBs and two poclain machines, removal gang of IMC comprising 200 employees reached Bambai Bazaar where Baig had constructed a G+2 building on 2000 square feet plot. The building was razed to rubble amidst protest by family members.

Though police had sealed two side of the roads to the building so that people do not gather, still huge crowd assemble to support Baig but police personnel dealt with them.

Around a dozen cases are registered against Baig at Pandarinath police stations and other stations.

From Bambai Bazaar, the removal gang then moved to Chhatripura police station area where Moinuddin had illegally erected three-storey house on 1000 sq ft plot.

While demolishing the house, removal gang and police had tough time as girl affected family got onto railing of second floor of the building and threatened to commit suicide by jumping from there.

A woman member the family brought her down. Police had to detain some members protesting against the demolition drive.