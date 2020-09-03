Indore: MGM Medical College to put matter of tennis court before Executive Committee

Indore: After getting relief from Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College administration will put its orders regarding tennis court before the Executive Committee.

According to Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Jyoti Bindal, they had followed a transparent process in allotting the land for the tennis academy but the work was hampered due to baseless allegations.

“Though it has already been proved in court that we are not at fault, we will put the matter again before the Executive Committee to decide on the matter,” Dr Bindal said.

On Wednesday, the court had dismissed the PIL filed by advocate Abhijeet Pandey counsel for Anshuman Shrivastava in which the petitioner had alleged that the college had intentionally put certain conditions in the tender that would benefit only one person.

The court in its ruling said. "In the considered opinion of this court the Dean of the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College has issued an advertisement in a transparent manner for the interest of the public at large and everyone was entitled to apply in respect of the advertisement. It is not a case where the tender of Tennis Courts was intentionally allotted to the respondent No.7 (Sajid Lodi),” the court stated in its order and also mentioned that the respondent No.7 has already opted out of the process, no case is made out against the respondent No.7 nor against the Dean of the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College nor any officer of the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College and, therefore, the writ petition is dismissed.