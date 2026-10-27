Indore MGM Medical College Residents Accuse Neurosurgery HOD Of Calling Them 'Donkeys' And 'Stupid' Before Patients, Allege Exam Threats | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A dispute between MGM Medical College’s Neurosurgery Department head, Dr Paresh Sodhiya, and resident doctors has escalated, with three of the five aggrieved doctors yet to return to duty.

The residents allege public humiliation, threats of academic punishment, excessive working hours and being made to pay for departmental facilities.

Speaking to Free Press on condition of anonymity, the residents alleged that Sodhiya repeatedly called them “donkeys” and “stupid” in front of patients. They claimed such incidents undermined their credibility, with some patients questioning their competence and insisting on being treated by senior doctors.

Despite being MBBS and MD graduates with experience dating back to 2015, the residents alleged they were also assigned tasks such as pushing stretchers and duties they associated with fourth-grade staff.

The residents alleged that excessive duty schedules left them with only five to six hours of rest over two days. The workload and alleged humiliating treatment had caused mental stress among several doctors, they said.

‘Made us pay for commode, AC repairs’

The residents further alleged that they were made to spend their own money on departmental facilities, including installing a new commode in the doctors’ room and repairing an air conditioner. When they objected, the HOD allegedly threatened to fail them in examinations.

The dispute had continued for nearly a month before escalating, following which the Junior Doctors’ Association extended support to the residents.

One return, three remain away

Of the five doctors involved, only one has returned to the duty so far. While three others have not taken any decision to resume work, the fifth one has resigned.

Dean says matter resolved

MGM Medical College dean Dr Arvind Ghanghoria said he had convened three to four meetings and advised the HOD against reprimanding the residents.

“Conciliation has taken place, and two doctors have returned. The others may be on leave and are expected to return soon,” he said.

Dr Sodhiya denied commenting on the issue saying that he had cleared things to the dean.