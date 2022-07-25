Indore: MGM Medical College PG student ends life with anaesthesia overdose

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old medical student allegedly committed suicide by taking an overdose of an anaesthetic on Sunday.

According to police, Dr Apurva Golhani, a third-year student of PG Anaesthesia in MGM Medical College, was found unconscious in her hostel room on Sunday morning after which her friends rushed her to Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital where she succumbed during treatment.

Police station in-charge Tehzeeb Qazi said that the deceased belonged to Jabalpur and was living in a private hostel near MY Hospital.

“An entry in a diary found in her room mentions that she is fed up with life and also says that only she is responsible for her harsh step,” the cops said, adding that the contents of the diary were being probed.

Meanwhile, HoD of Anaesthesia in MGM Medical College Dr KK Arora said that the victim had not complained or spoken of any problem to her friends or to authorities.

She was on duty on Saturday as well as Sunday. Her friends reached her hostel after the deceased was not answering calls.

“On receiving information, the Dean, Superintendent, and other faculty members of the department also reached the hospital. In spite of all resuscitative measures, she could not be saved,” Dr Arora added.