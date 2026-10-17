Indore MGM Medical College Doctors Divided Over October 22 Strike Call, OPD Services Face Disruption | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A nearly one-and-a-half-year-long dispute among medical teachers at MGM Medical College has intensified, with doctors divided over a proposed agitation from Oct 22.

The Medical Teachers Association (MTA) has warned of suspending academic and routine medical services if its demands remain unresolved, while another group, including Super Specialty Hospital superintendent Dr DK Sharma, has opposed the move and supported decisions taken by dean Dr Arvind Ghanghoria.

In its Oct 14 memorandum, the MTA, led by president Dr Rahul Rokade, vice-presidents Dr Sadhana Sodani and Dr Bajrang Kumar Singh, and secretary Dr Ashok Thakur, demanded time-bound resolution of pending service-related issues.

It warned that routine and academic services would be suspended from Oct 22, although emergency services would continue.

The opposing group maintained that patient care should not suffer because of organisational disputes. It opposed disruption of outpatient department (OPD) services and stressed doctors' availability from 9 am to 4 pm.

The dispute also involves administrative decisions concerning individual doctors. The MTA has questioned Rokade's emergency duty assignment and raised an issue concerning a government vehicle used during his tenure as officer on special duty (OSD). The opposing group said a complaint regarding vehicle use without required approval was under investigation.

Similarly, the MTA has sought resolution of Dr Bhavesh Bang's promotion-related matter, while the opposing group cited an ongoing inquiry into his appointment documents, experience and eligibility. No irregularity has yet been established.

The MTA's demands include Seventh Pay Commission arrears, Dynamic Assured Career Progression (DACP), promotions, gratuity, service record verification, transparency in annual confidential reports (ACRs) and equitable distribution of Ayushman incentives.

The opposing group claimed that over 50-60% of doctors had received pay arrears, most DACP proposals had been approved and several service records had been verified. It also maintained that Ayushman incentives had been distributed among doctors, paramedical and nursing staff over the past six months.