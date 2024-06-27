Indore: Metro Runs At Top Speed Without Hiccups | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Metro project is going on at a fast pace in the city and it is expected that the project will get completed in some months and Metro rakes will be opened to the public. Following its progress, on Tuesday night Metro train’s maximum speed was also successfully checked for which a trial run was conducted for the very first time.

Officials said that the experiment was successful and the Metro achieved the 90kmph speed in a very short time and it travelled several kilometres successfully without any interference or any inconvenience.

The speed checking of Metro began from the depot towards Super Corridor where there are Metro stations and priority corridor of the Metro project. Trains were checked all around both the tracks which will be there for movement of two Metro trains at once.

NCB, Indore Organises ‘Nashe Se Azadi Pakhwara’

NCB, Indore Organises ‘Nashe Se Azadi Pakhwara’ | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Indore organised ‘Nashe Se Azadi Pakhwara’ to observe International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. A bike rally was also organised which was flagged off from the Nehru stadium and ended at NCB, Indore Zonal Unit on Wednesday in which more than 100 bikers participated.

Zonal Director, NCB, Indore Zonal Unit, Ritesh Ranjan stated that NCB, Indore Zonal Unit organised ‘Nashe se Azadi Pakhwara’ with effect from June 12 to June 26.

During the Pakhwara, Indore Zonal Unit has conducted various Awareness Campaigns to spread awareness among the public against drug abuse and illicit trafficking, as given below:

· Display of banners and posters

· Distribution of pamphlets and leaflets

· Pasting of stickers

· Programmes at railway stations, bus stands, airports, zoological park, Rajwada area, etc.

· Nukkad Natika

· Programmes at various schools and coaching classes

· Display of anti-drug messages through digital billboards In addition to these, programmes have been conducted in Central Jail as well as anti-drug messages were circulated through ‘ATAL Radio’ and ‘Waste Collection Van’.