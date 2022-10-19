Indore: Metro Rail MD visits construction sites, orders expediting work

Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MPMRCL) managing director Nikunj Kumar Srivastava inspects various construction sites of Indore Metro Rail Project in the city on Wednesday. |

Indore(Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MPMRCL) managing director Nikunj Kumar Srivastava on Wednesday inspected the construction work going under Indore Metro Priority Corridor and ordered expediting the work on the facilities required for the trial run.

Having officers, general consultants and contractors in tow, Srivastava visited various construction sites for taking stock of the progress of construction works under Priority Corridor.

The MD first visited the Gandhinagar depot and Gandhinagar station.

He then went to Super Corridor 5 and 6 and discussed in detail every single point with the officials regarding the ongoing construction works. He found scope for speeding up the construction work and ordered the contractor and the officers to do the needful.

Srivastava also visited the RVNL Casting Yard and interacted with the workers there. He asked them about the facilities they are getting like accommodation, food and drink arrangements, entertainment arrangements like TV etc. He asked the contractor and the officers to ensure that the workers get the benefit of the state government welfare schemes.

The MD also asked about the status of civil works completed so far.

The construction work of Metro Viaduct (17.2 km length) under Priority Corridor is in progress and till now about 74% work of piling (foundation) is completed. Around 32% of Pier / Pillar work and 29% of Launching Girder (Erection) work is completed.

Under Priority Corridor Package, IN03 MR 10 to first dive of Viaduct Girder Launching (Erection) at Gandhinagar from Super Corridor 2 to Super Corridor 3 about 68% work is completed.

Senior metro officers including director (projects) Ajay Sharma, general manager KC Chouhan and others were also present.