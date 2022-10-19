e-Paper Get App
Indore: Befriending cop on social media spells trouble for married woman

Accuses cop of torture, blackmail on basis of objectionable video

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 11:51 PM IST
article-image
Indore(Madhya Pradesh): A married woman has lodged a complaint with Additional CP (crime and headquarters) Rajesh Hingankar on Wednesday against a police constable posted in Neemuch for torturing her. The woman alleged that the constable entered into physical relations with her and was threatening to implicate her husband in a false case.

 The 30-year-old woman from Mandsaur reached the Additional CP office and informed him that police constable Anirudhha Rathore, who became her friend through a social media platform, is posted in Neemuch and he was harassing her for a few months. The woman used to tie rakhi to one of Anirudhha’s relatives and that is how she befriended him through social media. Presently the woman along with her husband is staying in the city.

She alleged that after becoming a good friend, the accused took the woman to Vaishno Devi where he made her objectionable videos in a hotel. On their return, the constable allegedly started blackmailing her by showing her the objectionable videos and used to force the woman to remove her clothes on video calls. When she refused, the accused threatened to implicate her husband in a false case.

The woman was scared of the accused so for a long time she did not tell this to anyone. Somehow, she told her husband and reached Additional CP’s office to lodge a complaint.

 Additional CP Hingankar said that a complaint was received from the woman and the women’s police station in charge has been instructed to take action against the police constable.

