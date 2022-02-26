Indore: Metro Rail development project, removal notices served on 54 houses in Gandhi Nagar

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Over 54 houses in the Gandhi Nagar area were issued removal notices by Indore Municipal Corporation. These houses are on land which is needed to be used for development of the depo of the Indore Metro Rail. However, their constructions are also counted as illegal and were found not fit in the laws and Acts of IMC.

The Metro Rail officials said on Saturday that the houses which have been issued notices are on forest land and they also do not fulfil IMC’s guidelines for house construction. The corporation has issued notice to these houses and warned them to empty the places within a certain time after which the civic body will conduct a removal drive on the houses and will vacate the place for the Metro Rail development project.

Earlier, the house owners were issued notices for showing their legal documents establishing their ownership of the land. The residents showed the documents, after which the measurement of the constructed structures and other aspects were checked to see whether they followed the guidelines or not.

Officials said the houses, in one or the other aspect, were found violative of the guidelines and, so, were issued removal notices.

‘No sanctioned maps for their development’

‘The houses didn’t have the IMC’s sanctioned maps for development of buildings, because of which their construction is considered illegal. Following the Municipal Corporation Act of 1956 and Land Development Act of 2012, action will be taken,’ said IMC officials.

Metro girder to be set up in March

Metro Rail officials said the development of the Metro Railway tracks was going on at a good pace.

By March, the placement of girders will start, after which the tracks will be laid.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 10:06 PM IST