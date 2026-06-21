Indore Metro Misses Sixth Deadline | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The launch of commercial operations on the Indore Metro's 5.9-km corridor from Super Corridor to Radisson Square has been delayed once again, marking the sixth missed deadline for the project.

The latest target of June 21 was missed despite repeated assurances from officials over the past nine months.

With the validity of the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) approval expiring on June 24, metro authorities have initiated the process of obtaining fresh clearance, a move that could delay the launch by at least another month.

The corridor has witnessed a series of revised deadlines. The first target was October 2, 2025, followed by October 20, December 2025, March 2026 and April 2026.

Most recently, June 18 was proposed for inauguration by Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, but commercial operations failed to commence.

The repeated delays have raised questions over project execution, particularly after safety clearance had already been secured and trial runs completed.

While most infrastructure is in place, commuters continue to wait for metro services on the city's key commercial corridor.

Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Dubey reviewed the project and directed officials to prioritise safety, traffic management and completion of pending works.