Indore: Metro is now only 488 days away for city’s residents

(File Photo)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Metro is now only 488 days away for the city’s residents and, within this duration, Indoris will witness the Metro train running in the city corridors over a track of 17.5 kilometres. According to Metro officials, on the website of the Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MPMRCL), the countdown has been highlighted as ‘Indore Metro Rail—17.5 km of Priority Corridor to start in 488 Days’.

Work is going on in the city for the development of the Metro tracks from Gandhi Nagar to Radisson Square. According to reports, so far, in the past 10 months of construction work, around 37 per cent of the work has been completed. The deadline for the work is September 2023. Officials of the MPMRCL said that the first phase of the Metro Rail would be from Gandhi Nagar to Robot Square which will be of 17.5 kilometres. Trial run will be done on the tracks after completion.

According to project officials, 35% of the work has been done from Gandhi Nagar to Robot Square in the first phase in 10 months. The train will run from Gandhi Nagar via Bhawrasala to ISBT and Vijay Nagar. According to the plan, all Metro stations will be based on multi-modal integration. The MPMRCL has recently released animated videos of a few Metro stations, including those at Vijay Nagar, Bhawarsala, Airport and Luvkush.

Automatic fare collection system at Metro stations

According to Metro officials, the stations will have an automatic fare collection (AFC) system, which will run on the EMV National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) cards and QR code. Metro has invited tenders for this project. The system will be based on the public-private partnership (PPP) revenue model. The system will be the same for Indore and Bhopal Metros.

METRO RAIL PHASE-I

Deadline: August 2023

Line-3: Palasia – Railway Station – Rajwada-Airport – Bhawarsala – MR10 – Palasia (Ring Line)

Length: 33.53 km

Type: Elevated & Underground

Status: 5.29 km under construction between ISBT/MR10 Flyover – Mumtaz Bag Colony

Depot: Super Corridor

Number of stations: 29

Number of trains: 25 with three cars each

Estimated daily riders: 2.5 lakh/day (2027) (approx)

Top speed: 80 kph