Indore: Mere three colleges under DAVV left to provide info for AISHE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The number of colleges, which have still not provided information sought for All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE), has come down to three even as the Union Ministry of Education has extended the deadline for the same to March 31.

However, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) had set a deadline of February 15 for colleges under its wing to upload information related to their faculty, infrastructure, resources available etc on ASIHE website.

Around 50 colleges skipped DAVV’s deadline but had an online link to upload information on AISHE website till February 28, the deadline which has been now extended till March 31.

The only three colleges left to provide information for AISHE are: Chameli Devi Group of Institutions, Sant Diwan Karamchand Girls College and Shri Guru Gobind Singh College.

The Union Ministry of Education's survey covers all the institutions in the country engaged in imparting higher education. Data is being collected on several parameters such as teachers, student enrolment, programmes, examination results, education finance and infrastructure. Indicators of educational development such as institution density, gross enrolment ratio, pupil-teacher ratio, gender parity index, per student expenditure are also calculated from the data collected through AISHE. The objective of collecting the data is to make informed policy decisions and research for development of the education sector.

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 03:28 PM IST