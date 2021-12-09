Indore: Mega-vaccination drive gets poorer response than routine

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The mega-vaccination drive launched by the health department on Wednesday got a poorer response compared to the usual days. Officials of the administration, Indore Municipal Corporation and health department could vaccinate only about 13,000 people as they failed to mobilise people even after tall claims by a large number of vaccination centres and mobile teams in the field.

However, officials of the health department blamed it on the laid-back and lackadaisical attitude of people towards taking the second dose of vaccine as more than 2.5 lakh people have not yet taken the second dose of vaccine.

‘We could vaccinate over 13000 people on Wednesday. We were expecting a good response from the people as over 70 mobile teams were in the field to administer the jab but people aren’t coming to take the doses. Earlier, festivities were the main reason due to which people weren’t turning up for the due dose. But now, it seems that a lackadaisical attitude is the reason. The condition was different amid the Covid wave as people were running from pillar to post to get themselves vaccinated. Vaccination was done at over 386 sites and out of 13,000 doses, over 12,000 doses were administered as the second dose, while the rest were the first dose’

— Dr Tarun Gupta, immunization officer

Next vaccination drive on Dec 16

The health department is planning to conduct another mega-vaccination drive on December 16 and December 22. ‘We’ve got instructions from the state health department to launch mega-drives on Wednesday for three weeks in a month,” Dr Gupta said.

Vaccination in city at a glance

Over 13,000 people were vaccinated on Wednesday.

Total 56.6 lakh doses have been administered in the city, so far, including 30.98 lakh doses as the first dose and over 25.62 lakh doses as the second dose.

Over 30.35 lakh doses were administered to males and 26.23 lakh doses were administered to females.

Over 47.55 lakh doses of Covishield and 8.93 lakh doses of Covaxin were administered in the city.

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 11:16 AM IST