Indore: Mega Job Fair For Disabled On February 20

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the district, a sensitive initiative is being taken by the district administration to make disabled people financially self-reliant by connecting them with employment and self-employment. Under this, a mega employment and self-employment fair will be organised in the city on February 20.

Through the fair jobs would be provided to the disabled, loans will also be provided under self-employment oriented schemes. Apart from this, disabled people will also be connected to start-ups. A permanent help desk is being set up in the Collector office for the convenience of the disabled people. A portal will also be developed for the convenience of disabled people.

The information was given in a meeting presided over by Collector Asheesh Singh here on Thursday. In the meeting it was decided to organise a job fair to provide employment and self-employment to disabled people. On this occasion, Collector Singh said that a mega job fair will be organised in Rural Haat Bazaar Indore on February 20 to provide jobs to the disabled people in reputed private sector companies and to provide them loans under self-employment oriented government schemes as per their need.

He directed officials that before organising the fair, it should be widely publicised among the disabled, so that they can take maximum benefit from it. He said that discussions should be held with all stakeholders before organising the fair. After discussing with the companies, the posts to be given to the disabled people should also be assessed and listed. On the basis of this, the disabled people should be informed and their list should also be made. On the basis of this, they should be invited for selection in the self-employment fair.